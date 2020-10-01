VA Eyes October Rollout for Modernized EHR System

EHR System

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) plans to continue testing and training for the updated electronic health records (EHR) system ahead of its scheduled launch date at the end of the month. The VA intends to roll out the Cerner-developed EHR system at the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center by Oct. 24th as part of the capability set 1.1 increment, Nextgov reported Wednesday.

John Windom, executive director of the VA Office of EHR Modernization (OEHRM), said at a recent House hearing that the COVID-19 pandemic “caused a shift in the VA’s health care operations” and that OEHRM sought to execute a nonintrusive modernization process.

He noted that his office has completed infrastructure readiness requirements for the new EHR at the Spokane, Washington medical facility and concluded prerequisite procedures for the go-live.

“The remaining key milestones are on schedule to be executed in advance of Mann-Grandstaff go-live, which will further hone governance, configuration management, as well as solidify processes,” said Windom.

The VA is slated to launch the EHR capability set 2.0 in spring 2021.