VA Migrates Data for Upcoming EHR Implementation; Robert Wilkie Quoted

Nichols Martin October 16, 2020 News, Technology, Wash100

Robert Wilkie VA Secretary

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has finished data-related preparations needed for the new VA health record's upcoming implementation in the Pacific Northwest region. VA said Thursday that it migrated clinical and demographic data to the new EHR that will launch late October in the said area.

The migration allows health care practioners to visualize information via the EHR modernization system at the Washington-based Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center.

“Giving our VA clinicians quick, secure access to patient data means we are making progress to improve Veteran safety and health outcomes,” said Robert Wilkie, VA secretary and a 2019 Wash100 Award recipient.

This recent milestone in the EHR migration effort follows VA's launching of the Centralized Scheduling Solution, a new patient appointment system, in Ohio about two months ago.

