Accenture Acquires Arca to Expand 5G Network Capabilities; Manish Sharma Quoted

Accenture has acquired Arca , an engineering services company with a focus on network operations and business services, Accenture reported on Friday. With the purchase, Accenture will gain 640 employees.

“Arca’s vast experience with network services fully complements Accenture’s strategy of driving shared value with clients through the collaboration of human ingenuity and digital technology. Together, we will help clients adapt their operating model, expand the skills of their people and drive innovation to unlock the full potential of 5G,” said Manish Sharma , group chief executive of Accenture Operations.

Arca has provided multidisciplinary services for network operations, including engineering, design, deployment and telecom infrastructure management. The company’s offerings are supported by an integrated platform that automates network monitoring, optimizes processes and predicts system anomalies.

Under the acquisition, Accenture will combine its SynOps platform with Arca’s services to transition operating models to new sources of growth. The purchase will advance Accenture’s footprint across engineering, design, deployment and operation of network services.

It will also enhance the company’s network capabilities in Spain and Portugal, offering clients a comprehensive set of transformation services across 5G network deployment, engineering, operations and industry services.

Founded in 1998, Arca has experience working with network operators, telco infrastructure services enterprises and other large companies to help them transform their business and processes and implement new communications technologies.

Arca also offers business services, including sales support, analytics, process assessment, provisioning and service assurance. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

