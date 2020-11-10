AFS Wins $90M Contract to Support USAF ERP Capabilities; Vince Vlasho, Susan Lawrence Quoted

Vince Vlasho Defense Portfolio Lead AFS

An Accenture subsidiary, Accenture Federal Services (AFS), has been awarded a $90 million Maintenance Repair and Overhaul Initiative+ (MROi+) contract to help the U.S. Air Force develop an integrated capability for planning, scheduling and conducting depot maintenance, the company reported on Tuesday. The contract has a four and a half-year performance period.

"We look forward to once again working with the Air Force as it continues to forge the way ahead in bringing commercial solutions to modernize depot business operations. MROi+, as part of Common Services, is a key element to the Air Force cloud enterprise strategy going forward." said Susan Lawrence , AFS managing director of the Armed Forces Sector and previous Wash100 Award recipient.

Under the contract, AFS will also expand Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) capabilities across logistics and other business domains. The company will develop and implement ERP applications to manage integrated depot maintenance and Air Force working capital fund financials.

The solutions will be developed by AFS within the Oracle Enterprise Business Suite and include Complex Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul, Discrete Manufacturing, Production and Scheduling, Inventory and Advanced Supply Chain Planning.

“We are excited to help the Air Force modernize its maintenance and logistics systems that will have a direct impact on enhanced force readiness. Having access to accurate, consistent, and timely data, along with improved business processes, will result in a higher number of mission capable aircraft,” said Vince Vlasho , who leads AFS’ Defense portfolio.

AFS was also recently awarded a contract to establish a new cloud-based common infrastructure for Air Force ERP systems. Vlasho recently spoke with ExecutiveBiz, regarding AFS' recent contract win, stating, “one of the highlights that we’re really proud of is that we not only talk the talk, but also we walk the walk. We bring our commercial capabilities to these clients and we will deliver on the most complex DoD challenges.”

