AM TRACE Veteran Leadership Work to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic; Miranda Weaver, Naphtali Odongo Quoted

AM TRACE LLC

AM TRACE LLC has expressed its gratitude for U.S. military veterans, including TRACE leadership team members Miranda Weaver, MPH , and Naphtali Odongo, MPH , who serve as project managers and have supported the company’s COVID-19 contract tracing, case investigation and epidemiology consultation programs.

“I take pride in my continued service to the overall health and well-being of the United States and its citizens,” said Weaver. “During my military service, I worked in public health across various military branches. Regardless of the role or area, the overarching factor for program success was expert management and resilience.”

Weaver served for more than a decade across a variety of U.S. Army combat positions. Weaver has deep experience within health-related leadership positions with the U.S. Army and Department of Defense (DoD).

She has held positions, including acting as a research team lead, quality assurance manager and program manager at U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID).

During her tenure with USAMRIID, Weaver served as the technical laboratory manager of the Ebola Response Team for Operation United Assistance during the 2014 Ebola epidemic in western Africa. In the role, she managed viral therapeutics projects.

“I am thrilled to bring those skills to TRACE to help our state and local government partners create more favorable public health outcomes,” Weaver concluded.

Odongo served for more than eight years as a U.S. Navy corpsman, across agile, public health leadership roles. He also has over a decade of experience with patient and community healthcare operations.

He served as a project manager for epidemiology programs, as well as worked with the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Global Influenza Programme Department in Geneva, Switzerland. During his tenure at WHO, Odongo analyzed and reported data, reviewed data utility platforms, and helped create a country-level data reporting tool.

“My military service gave me real-world exposure to highly-challenging, complex, and demanding public health challenges,” said Odongo. “This expertise came through hard work, dedication, and commitment to our national security. Now, I’m proud to bring that knowledge and commitment to TRACE, where I can adapt my experience and lessons-learned to the fight against COVID-19.”

About TRACE

AM TRACE LLC (“TRACE”) is a research, informatics, and public health firm that combines expertise in public health, epidemiology, and information communication technology to support COVID-19 disease mitigation efforts. TRACE, headquartered in Arlington, VA, specializes in COVID-19 testing, surveillance, and epidemiological programs.

TRACE’s evidence-based approach and proven capability to rapidly deploy technology-enabled contact tracing solutions to support local public health agencies have earned it a national reputation as a leading provider of COVID-19 solutions. The leadership of TRACE shares more than 75 years of combined experience working in disease prevention, testing, and surveillance & control.