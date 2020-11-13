Unanet

Analyst Brad Curran: DoD to Increase AI Investments

Nichols Martin November 13, 2020 News, Technology

Brad Curran, industry principal for aerospace, defense and security at Frost and Sullivan, said he expects Department of Defense (DoD) to increase artificial intelligence spending on a faster rate compared to other information technology investments, National Defense Magazine reported Thursday.

The analyst said DoD is using AI across multiple areas of application on a growing rate, with recent large AI investments including $489 million in contracts awarded last year for AI programs.

Military areas including maintenance, logistics and intelligence use AI for predictive analytics, Curran noted.

He added that AI spending in the defense market will exceed the predicted 2 percent growth of other IT investments next year.

