Army Cross-Functional Team Assesses Positioning, Navigation, Timing Systems; William Nelson Quoted

William Nelson Director APNT CFT

A U.S. Army cross-functional team (CFT) held a two-week event to evaluate equipment designed to support the military branch's positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) assurance efforts.

More than 300 representatives from the government and industry demonstrated technology prototypes across different threat scenarios and demonstrated more than 55 static, aerial, dismounted and mounted systems at the second PNT Assessment Exercise, the Army said Thursday.

During the event, members of the 746th Test Squadron and I Corps also assessed how a brigade combat team would operate in an anti-access/area denial environment.

"PNTAX helps the Army inform requirements, validate and refine concepts, address capability gaps and assess solutions for future Army warfighting technologies," said Willie Nelson, director of APNT CFT.

Nelson added that his team offers a live-sky GPS testing environment designed to help military and private sector participants in the annual exercise to manage systems and collect data.

Potomac Officers Club recently hosted its Ensuring PNT Superiority on the Future Battlefield Virtual Event on November 5th, 2020. William Nelson , director of Assured Position, Navigation and Timing (APNT) Cross Functional Team (CFT) with the U.S. Army , delivered the opening keynote address.

“CFT is requirements focused. We are tasked to accelerate the delivery of requirements that are informed with continuous experimentation, prototyping and most importantly, soldier feedback. We work within three signature efforts: Assured Position, Navigation and Timing; Tactical Space; and Navigational Warfare (NAVWAR),” Nelson stated.