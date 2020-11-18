Army Eyes 2023 Deployment for ‘Rainmaker’ C2 System; Maj. Gen. Peter Gallagher Quoted

Maj. Gen. Peter Gallagher U.S. Army Futures Command

The U.S. Army plans to develop and field a data processing system to enable forces to transmit and exchange battlefield information through a universal standard by 2023, Breaking Defense reported Tuesday.

The service branch is working with General Dynamics and Palantir to prototype the “Rainmaker” technology in support of efforts to standardize large volumes of data from disparate sources that are transmitted through the Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) network.

Rainmaker, which was developed under the Army's Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) Center, recently underwent field tests at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland as part of the Project Convergence exercise.

“Everybody, every decision-maker on [every] echelon, we want [to] give them the data they need to make the decisions they need, at speed,” noted Maj. Gen. Peter Gallagher, director for network modernization at AFC at a prior interview with Breaking Defense.

Portia Crowe, chief data officer at Network Cross Functional Team for the Army Futures Command, told the publication that the Army is looking at ways to “utilize the common data fabric across the services.”