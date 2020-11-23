Army Fuses Europe, Africa Forces Into Single Command; Ryan McCarthy Quoted

Ryan McCarthy Army Secretary

The U.S. Army has combined its forces assigned in Europe and Africa into a single command to be led by Gen. Christopher Cavoli, Inside Defense reported Monday.

The service branch's consolidated Army Europe and Africa command (USAREUR-AF) will support regional and global readiness in alignment with the National Defense Strategy, said Ryan McCarthy, secretary of the Army and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient.

“The new structure will increase command and control effectiveness, flexibility and the capability to conduct large-scale, joint and multidomain operations,” McCarthy added.

Cavoli formerly served as U.S. Army Europe's commander and has been with the military since 1987. His military career also includes deployments in Asia.