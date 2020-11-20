Army to Continue Modernization Efforts Despite Topline Reductions; Lt. Gen. James Pasquarette Quoted

Lt. Gen. James Pasquarette U.S. Army

The U.S. Army plans to continue fully resourcing selected modernization programs under its cross-functional teams despite potential reductions to its topline budget, Defense News reported Thursday.

Lt. Gen. James Pasquarette, the Army's deputy chief of staff for G-8, said at an Association of the U.S. Army event that leadership changes in the White House will not affect the service branch's efforts to prepare for potential topline reductions.

He noted that the service’s mindset with regards to deficit spending will enable it to continue funding the Army Futures Command’s (AFC) modernization priorities with minimal disruption.

“I don’t believe the Army will hit the easy button this time around,” said Pasquarette. “Modernization would be protected, to a degree, as we balance the programs under a top-line adjustment downward if that happens.”

Reductions in tax revenue and pandemic-related increases in government spending could result in the Army’s “decision to pull back the levers on spending,” he noted.