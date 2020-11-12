Avantus Federal Acquires MissionTech Solutions; Andy Maner Quoted

Andy Maner CEO Avantus Federal

Avantus Federal has acquired MissionTech Solutions , effective Nov. 12, 2020, Avantus Federal reported on Thursday. With the purchase, Avantus Federal will expand its data and technology mission areas to solve challenges within National Security and the Intelligence Community (IC).

“MissionTech’s dedication to mission success and employee growth directly align with how we do business, which is one of the many reasons why this company is a great fit here,” said Avantus Federal CEO Andy Maner .

The acquisition of MissionTech will advance Avantus Federal’s data engineering, cloud capabilities and technology adoption services. The additional services will add more robust offerings to the Avantus Federal’s federal government customers.

“Adding MissionTech to our portfolio adds to all the capabilities of our entire unified company including services, consulting and data/technology and will dramatically help us empower our eminence and create additional depth and breadth within our client delivery,” Maner added.

MissionTech will also bolster Avantus Federal’s position as a mission-focused, service-driven solutions leader in the field, providing innovative service to its clients. MissionTech joins the Avantus Intelligence Enterprise built on mission impact and technology enablement.

“Our organizations both drive growth through our mission-focused values and investment in employees. Our collective strengths provide the ability to surpass our clients’ expectations with the leading team of fully cleared technologists and the qualifications to scale while building careers,” said Matt Scott, MissionTech’s CEO .

About Avantus Federal

Avantus Federal, a NewSpring Holdings company, is a mission-focused services and solutions company headquartered in McLean, VA. E3 Federal Solutions and The Sentinel Company combined forces in 2018 and rebranded in 2020 to Avantus Federal. Avantus draws upon its heritage companies’ histories of consistent growth and high performance in the federal services market.

Avantus’s services and solutions are designed, tailored, and executed based on our long history of helping our Homeland Security, Defense, Intelligence, and Federal Civilian customers solve complex problems. Our capabilities include Project & Portfolio Management, Facilities, Acquisition & Sustainment, Systems Engineering Technical Services, Operations & Analysis, Transformation & Advisory Services, Data & Software Solutions, Digital Innovation, and Augmented Intelligence.