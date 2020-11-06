BAE Systems, University of Birmingham Partner to Advance Sensing Technologies; Julia Sutcliffe Quoted

BAE Systems

BAE Systems has collaborated with the University of Birmingham to advance sensing technologies , BAE Systems reported on Friday. Under a Memorandum of Understanding, the organizations have formed an Advanced Sensing Technologies Consortium, which will unite experts across industry, academia and government.

“As experts in the defense, aerospace and security sector, we know sophisticated sensing technology is absolutely critical in our ambitions to develop intelligent systems that can survive in a complex and congested battlespace environment.,” Julia Sutcliffe , chief technologist for BAE Systems Air Sector, said.

The collaborative effort will form part of the Government-funded National Quantum Technologies program to drive four UK-based hubs, including a Sensors and Timing hub led by the University of Birmingham. “Information provides a critical advantage and comes in many forms that sensors can deliver, from navigational aids to situational awareness,” Sutcliffe added.

The consortium will accelerate the development and application of advanced sensing technology, as well as develop disruptive technologies that will benefit UK industry. The organizations will work to develop navigation systems that do not rely on GPS and cognitive workload measurement.

The navigation systems will expand capabilities for resilient navigation in the shipping or defense industries where vehicles are operating in areas where GPS cannot be accessed. Advancing cognitive workload sensors will add benefits to the medical industry when diagnosing conditions as well as industries with critical human operators.

BAE Systems and the University of Birmingham will also enhance situational awareness sensors to deliver innovative capabilities for urban flight or autonomous vehicles. In addition, the partnership will work to advance target detection to sense buried infrastructure in hydrocarbon exploration, mining, construction, transportation and critical national infrastructure.

“This initiative is aimed at accelerating the pace of exploitation of these developing capabilities, enabling us to take technology from a lab environment and apply it quickly in real-world scenarios,” said Professor Kai Bongs , principle Investigator at the UK Quantum Technology Hub Sensors and Timing, and Director of Innovation within the College of Engineering and Physical Sciences at the University of Birmingham.

The new agreement builds on BAE Systems’ existing strategic partnership with the University of Birmingham, the UK Quantum Technology Hubs and suppliers of sensor systems in an effort to drive breakthrough technologies into a data-rich world.

“It has the potential to create enormous economic value and change the way we live. Novel sensor capabilities and digital twinning are enabling disruptive innovation in a faster and cheaper way, creating unprecedented benefit to society and the economy,” Bongs added.