BAE Systems Wins $76M Navy Contract to Provide Maintenance, Modernization Services; Mark Whitney Quoted

BAE Systems has been awarded a $76.3 million docking selected restricted availability (DSRA) contract from the U.S. Navy to drydock and perform maintenance and modernization work on the guided-missile destroyer USS Stout (DDG 55), the company reported on Wednesday. The contract includes options that, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to $100.5 million.

“Our team of employees, subcontractors and Navy personnel are working hard to sustain the workhorse of the fleet – the Arleigh Burke class destroyer,” said Mark Whitney , deputy general manager of BAE Systems Ship Repair and general manager of Norfolk Ship Repair.

Under the contract, BAE Systems will drydock the ship; perform hull, tank and mechanical work; install upgraded electronic and electrical systems; and make other shipboard improvements. BAE Systems’ Norfolk shipyard will begin working on the ship in Jan. 2021.

“We look forward to applying our vast experience to modernize the USS Stout, so that its crew members can do their jobs in defense of our nation for many years to come,” Whitney added.

