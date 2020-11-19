Bechtel Cyber Experts Join (CS)2AI as Fellows; Mike Costas, Derek Harp Quoted

Bechtel

Katie Pehrson and Charlie Givens of Bechtel have been appointed to Control System Cyber Security Association International's ((CS)2AI) fellowship program , Bechtel reported on Thursday. Pehrson and Givens will provide (CS)2AI members and industry with support and expertise on complex technical challenges across industrial control systems cybersecurity.

"With cyberthreats growing by the day, both Katie and Charlie have the industry expertise to help customers protect their control rooms, robotics, plant systems, sensors, and the surrounding community," said Mike Costas , general manager of Bechtel's Defense and Space business line.

Pehrson and Givens were appointed based on their more than 25 years of combined experience in Bechtel's cybersecurity customer initiatives.

Pehrson is the manager of cybersecurity program directives with Bechtel's Industrial Control Systems Cybersecurity Laboratory and Tech Center , where she advises project teams on how to protect control rooms and other critical infrastructure from cyberthreats before and after installation.

She is an expert in developing detailed cybersecurity, overseeing complex test plans to inform systems implementation strategy and incorporating lessons learned and best practices from the NIST Risk Management Framework into the design, procurement and commissioning processes.

Givens is Bechtel's industrial control systems cybersecurity chief engineer. He is an automation expert with a demonstrated history of working in information technology (IT), engineering automation and industrial control systems cybersecurity. He is a certified software quality assurance engineer and global industrial cybersecurity professional.

Givens brings expertise in database design, data analysis, software development and quality assurance, system management, process improvement, work process enhancement, solution deployment and software and system integration.

"We are very excited to have Katie Pehrson and Charlie Givens as part of our first cohort of (CS)2AI Fellows," said Derek Harp, founder and chairman of (CS)2AI . "They each bring a tremendous body of experience, knowledge and expertise from which our association and our members stand to benefit greatly. We are also very glad to strengthen our connection with such a trusted critical infrastructure organization as Bechtel."

