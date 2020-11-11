Boeing Donates Grants Package to Support Veterans Globally; Dave Calhoun Quoted

Dave Calhoun President

Boeing has announced a $14.2 million charitable grants package that will support 97 veterans organizations worldwide by funding veterans workforce transition services, recovery and rehabilitation programs, the company reported on Wednesday.

"During this challenging time, Boeing is proud to partner with leading veterans organizations to provide our global veteran communities and their families with essential workforce transition support, and recovery and rehabilitation programs that address mental health," said Boeing president and CEO Dave Calhoun .

The package includes a previously announced $1 million investment in The Mission Continues and a new $500 thousand investment in U.S.VETS . Organizations receiving funding will direct Boeing dollars to programs that increase the number of underserved and minority veterans receiving support.

Boeing also announced a $4.5 million partnership with the Institute for Veterans & Military Families (IVMF) to establish Future Force, a workforce training, recruitment and placement program for veterans.

The program will provide certification and training courses focused on the aerospace and defense industry, as well as networking and employment opportunities for qualified transitioning service members, veterans and military spouses. Since 2017, Boeing has donated $41.6 million in support of veterans programs globally.