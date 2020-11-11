Brig. Gen. Douglas Schiess to Take Director Role at Space Operations Command

BG Douglas Schiess Commander 45th Space Wing

Brig. Gen. Douglas Schiess, commander of the U.S. Space Force’s 45th Space Wing, has been appointed director of space and cyber operations at the military branch’s Space Operations Command.

Schiess concurrently serves as director of the Space Force’s Eastern Range at Patrick Air Force Base in Florida, the Department of Defense (DoD) said Tuesday.

In his current role, Schiess manages over 15,000 DoD personnel, civilians and contractors responsible for satellite launch operations at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. He also oversees range infrastructure for missile testing and other applications under NASA and commercial entities.

Throughout his more than 26-year career at the Air Force, Schiess held various commander roles and served in overseas deployments in support of operations Inherent Resolve, Resolute Support and Enduring Freedom.

He was first commissioned to the service branch in 1992.