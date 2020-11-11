Unanet

Brig. Gen. Douglas Schiess to Take Director Role at Space Operations Command

Brenda Marie Rivers November 11, 2020 Executive Moves, News, Space, Technology

Brig. Gen. Douglas Schiess to Take Director Role at Space Operations Command
BG Douglas Schiess Commander 45th Space Wing

Brig. Gen. Douglas Schiess, commander of the U.S. Space Force’s 45th Space Wing, has been appointed director of space and cyber operations at the military branch’s Space Operations Command.

Schiess concurrently serves as director of the Space Force’s Eastern Range at Patrick Air Force Base in Florida, the Department of Defense (DoD) said Tuesday.

In his current role, Schiess manages over 15,000 DoD personnel, civilians and contractors responsible for satellite launch operations at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. He also oversees range infrastructure for missile testing and other applications under NASA and commercial entities.

Throughout his more than 26-year career at the Air Force, Schiess held various commander roles and served in overseas deployments in support of operations Inherent Resolve, Resolute Support and Enduring Freedom.

He was first commissioned to the service branch in 1992.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

AM TRACE LLC

AM TRACE Veteran Leadership Work to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic; Miranda Weaver, Naphtali Odongo Quoted

AM TRACE LLC has expressed its gratitude for U.S. military veterans, including TRACE leadership team members Miranda Weaver, MPH, and Naphtali Odongo, MPH, who serve as project managers and have supported the company’s COVID-19 contract tracing, case investigation and epidemiology consultation programs. "I take pride in my continued service to the overall health and well-being of the United States and its citizens,” said Weaver.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved