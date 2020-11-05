Christopher Krebs on Continued Operations of CISA’s Election Security Centers

Christopher Krebs Director CISA

Christopher Krebs, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and a 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, said that Election Day serves as the “halftime” of the agency’s operations centers created to streamlined collaborations, Nextgov reported Tuesday.

“There may be other events or activities or efforts to interfere and undermine confidence in the election,” he said at a recent press briefing.

According to CISA officials, an in-person operations facility at the agency’s headquarters location in Virginia is “up and running,” and will continue for 45 more days.

The operations center is comprised of unclassified and classified spaces to support partners such as the FBI, intelligence community, U.S. Postal Service and the Department of Defense (DoD).

Chad Wolf, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), said that sensors have been deployed to mitigate the hacking of election infrastructure across the U.S.

“We're sharing information at an unprecedented rate, allowing us to spot even the smallest events and share them across the entire country in order to stop threats in their tracks,” he noted.