Unanet

CISA Report: IT, Comms Manufacturers Need Broader Supplier Base, Alternative Delivery Models

Brenda Marie Rivers November 11, 2020 Cybersecurity, News, Press Releases, Technology

CISA Report: IT, Comms Manufacturers Need Broader Supplier Base, Alternative Delivery Models
Supply Chain

A new report from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has found that the information and communication technology (ICT) sector needs to diversify its supply chain following the COVID-19 pandemic.

CISA said in the report that the ICT industrial base must include more locations beyond single-source or single-region suppliers and incorporate delivery frameworks beyond lean inventory models to prevent delays.

The agency noted that ICT companies must promote transparency in their Tier 2 and 3 suppliers to better track disruptions and quickly identify sources of delays across the global supply-chain network.

Discussions are also in place to assess whether the private sector needs incentives to “bring manufacturing home, closer to home, or to never leave in the first place,” according to the report.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

AM TRACE LLC

AM TRACE Veteran Leadership Work to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic; Miranda Weaver, Naphtali Odongo Quoted

AM TRACE LLC has expressed its gratitude for U.S. military veterans, including TRACE leadership team members Miranda Weaver, MPH, and Naphtali Odongo, MPH, who serve as project managers and have supported the company’s COVID-19 contract tracing, case investigation and epidemiology consultation programs. "I take pride in my continued service to the overall health and well-being of the United States and its citizens,” said Weaver.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved