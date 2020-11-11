CISA Report: IT, Comms Manufacturers Need Broader Supplier Base, Alternative Delivery Models

Supply Chain

A new report from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has found that the information and communication technology (ICT) sector needs to diversify its supply chain following the COVID-19 pandemic.

CISA said in the report that the ICT industrial base must include more locations beyond single-source or single-region suppliers and incorporate delivery frameworks beyond lean inventory models to prevent delays.

The agency noted that ICT companies must promote transparency in their Tier 2 and 3 suppliers to better track disruptions and quickly identify sources of delays across the global supply-chain network.

Discussions are also in place to assess whether the private sector needs incentives to “bring manufacturing home, closer to home, or to never leave in the first place,” according to the report.