CNSI Forms Board of Advisors; Todd Stottlemyer Quoted

CNSI

CNSI has formed a Board of Advisors, featuring healthcare and technology experts that will advise the company on industry trends, policy initiatives, the company reported on Wednesday. The advisors will also provide innovative ways to support clients’ goals to improve health outcomes and reduce healthcare costs.

“I am grateful that this diverse group of healthcare and technology experts and thought leaders have agreed to serve on CNSI’s Board of Advisors,” said Todd Stottlemyer , CEO of CNSI and 2019 Wash100 Award recipient. “Their deep policy, technology, clinical, Medicaid, Medicare, and commercial health knowledge and experience will be invaluable to CNSI’s future strategic growth.”

The members of the CNSI Board of Advisors include Ryan Howells , Ryan Bosch , Aneesh Chopra , Charlene Frizzera , MG Elder Granger (ret. U.S. Army), Bobbie Kilberg , Charles Milligan and Penny Thompson .

“They will also advise us on better ways to support our clients through innovative solutions that provide access to high quality care, empower individuals with actionable information to improve overall health outcomes, and utilize technology to drive down healthcare costs,” Stottlemyer added.

Howells is the principal at Leavitt Partners . He has worked with the White House, Congress, HHS and VHA on health care policy and interoperability issues. Howells currently helps lead the CARIN Alliance , giving consumers digital access to their health information.

“It is an honor to work with this diverse and experienced Board of Advisors to provide the CNSI team with greater insight into the future of healthcare policy and the role technology plays in helping to lower costs, expand access, and improve quality,” said Howells Board of Advisors chair.

Bosch, MD, operates the Socially Determined business, supervising core corporate functions and workforce. He is responsible for corporate strategy, supporting sales on key partnerships and delivering strategic support to clients.

Chopra is the president of CareJourney , an open data membership service building a trusted, transparent rating system for physicians, networks, facilities and markets on the move to value. He served as the first U.S. chief technology officer from 2009 to 2012.

Frizzera is the president and CEO of CF Health Advisors, which she co-founded after her retirement from 30 years of federal service as the acting administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

Granger, MD, is president and CEO of THE 5Ps . He is also the former deputy director and program executive officer of the TRICARE Management Activity, Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense (Health Affairs).

Kilberg is president and CEO Emeritus of the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC). She also served in President George H.W. Bush’s administration as deputy assistant to the President for Public Liaison and as director of the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs.

Milligan, JD, MPH, is the chief operating officer of Health Management Associates . He is a healthcare leader who has made contributions across the public and private sectors. He previously served as a Medicaid and Dual Eligible Special Needs Plans (DSNPs) consultant for states, foundations and associations.

Thompson is a nationally recognized expert on the Medicaid and CHIP programs and a proven innovator and leader. She works with organizations committed to delivering high quality business solutions for the healthcare market, focusing on the nation’s most vulnerable populations.