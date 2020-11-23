Deloitte Names Matt Gentile as Head of Government and Public Services Advisory Practice

Matt Gentile Deloitte

Deloitte has appointed Matt Gentile , the company’s principal with Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory, Deloitte Transactions and Business Analytics, as the new head of Deloitte’s government and public services Advisory practice, the company reported on Monday. Gentile’s new role is effective immediately.

“As our clients tackle the hard challenges in establishing and restoring trust, securing mission critical systems and building crisis response and resilience into operations, we will help set the pace on human-centered, AI-assisted solutions as governmental entities enhance how they serve citizens everywhere,” Gentile said.

With Deloitte’s government and public services Advisory practice, Gentile will supervise the company’s work in cybersecurity, risk management, financial modernization and digital transformation with government agencies at the federal, state and local levels, as well as with institutions of higher education.

Gentile most recently served as a leader of a majority of Deloitte’s work with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and as the government and public services Innovations & Platforms Industry leader.

During his tenure with Deloitte, Gentile has supported the analytics community through advising federal agencies and Fortune 500 companies on the collaborative exchange, display and analysis of data. “In the last decade at Deloitte, I’ve had the pleasure of serving dozens of dynamic clients with world-class talent in our government practice,” said Gentile.

Gentile recently led Deloitte’s collaboration with the MIT Media Lab on the development and launch of DataUSA.io , an analytics and visualization platform for the government’s public data sets. He has worked across multiple industries, including banking, insurance, homeland security, transportation, housing and urban development, and other governmental entities.