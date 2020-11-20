DHS to Deploy Updated CDM Dashboard to Other Agencies Through FY 2021; Betsy Kulick Quoted

CDM Dashboard

Officials at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said an upgraded dashboard for the Continuous Diagnostic and Mitigation (CDM) program is now up and running at four small agencies and that DHS plans to roll out the platform to other agencies by the end of fiscal year 2021, FCW reported Thursday.

Betsy Kulick, CDM deputy program manager at DHS, said Thursday at an FCW event a "medium-sized agency" will start using the updated CDM dashboard by the end of November 2020.

"Over the rest of the fiscal year we anticipate moving all the rest of the [Chief Financial Officers] Act Agencies onto the elastic platform and ultimately slowly decommissioning" the legacy system, Kulic added.

The new CDM dashboard features a new tool – Elasticsearch – from search company Elastic and works to provide DHS greater visibility into federal networks and seeks to standardize cyber threat monitoring for agencies.

"What we found there is it is achieving our objectives of being able to scale better, being higher performing, better visualization, better analytics than what were originally available in our first dashboard," Kevin Cox, CDM program manager at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), said of the upgraded dashboard.