DISA’s Llewellyn Means: DoD Plans Digital Modernization Program Support Contract in 2021

DoD Digital Modernization

Llewellyn “Don” Means, executive for the Defense Information Systems Agency's (DISA) Defense Enclave Services (DES), has said the Department of Defense (DoD) looks to issue a contract for network modernization support in December 2021, Breaking Defense reported Thursday.

Means told the publication in an interview that the award comes as part of efforts to support DISA, the DoD chief information officer and the Fourth Estate agencies' plans to develop a blueprint for the Pentagon's Digital Modernization Strategy.

He added that DISA intended to issue a request for proposals to identify potential sources that can provide program support and technology insertion services to DES.

“It is our goal to provide two-way communication channels where we are communicating early and often about the changes that are coming,” said Means.

“We believe this new model will enable agencies to singularly direct their focus on their respective missions, and DISA as the single service provider will optimize their productivity with the necessary IT infrastructure and enterprise services.”