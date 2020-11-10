DoD to Issue Mission Engineering Guide for Defense Acquisition Community

Mission Engineering

The Department of Defense (DoD) will release a guide on mission engineering principles for the defense acquisition community by the end of the month, National Defense Magazine reported Monday.

Sandy Magnus, deputy director for engineering at the office of the DoD undersecretary for research and engineering, told the publication in a prior interview that the guide comes as part of the Pentagon's efforts to standardize systems engineering methods across the department.

She noted that the DoD intends to break down missions into components to understand how system-of-systems work to “understand those rig issues so we know we're investing in the right things."

The guide comes as the DoD is working to establish the proposed joint all-domain command and control system, said Magnus.