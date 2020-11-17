Unanet

DoD’s FY 2020 Financial Audit Reports 530 Resolved Issues; David Norquist Quoted

Brenda Marie Rivers November 17, 2020 News, Press Releases, Wash100

David Norquist Deputy Secretary DoD

The Department of Defense's (DoD) fiscal year 2020 audit of financial statements has found that its organizations resolved 530 findings from the FY 2019 audit and addressed challenges despite COVID-19 disruptions.

The DoD said Monday that seven DoD entities produced “clean” or unmodified opinions. The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), which the Pentagon expects will produce a clean opinion for its Working Capital Fund this year, is one of the said organizations.

Four audits are in progress and are slated to conclude between Dec. 15, 2020, and March 25, 2021.

David Norquist, deputy defense secretary and 2020 Wash100 Award winner, said the financial audit has “proven its tremendous value” for the third consecutive year.

Defense agencies were able to resolve issues from the FY 2019 audit, including payments to military and civilian personnel, fraud and military equipment completeness, according to the DoD notice.

