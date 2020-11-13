DOE Unveils Plan to Guide Hydrogen-Focused Pursuits; Dan Brouillette Quoted

Dan Brouillette Secretary DOE

The Department of Energy (DOE) has published a strategy that highlights how DOE plans to pursue hydrogen-related research, development and demonstration projects.

DOE said Thursday its Hydrogen Program Plan aims to enable the production, storage, transportation and application of hydrogen in multiple economic sectors.

The plan includes activities that would leverage contributions of DOE's offices for energy efficiency and renewable energy, nuclear energy, fossil energy, science and electricity. The Advanced Research Projects Agency–Energy will also take part in the plan's activities.

Dan Brouillette, secretary of energy, said the country needs to reduce costs and improve the supply-demand rate of hydrogen in order to fully unlock the resource's economic potential.

“This administration is excited by the department-wide efforts and collaborations outlined in this Plan that will address these issues and help secure hydrogen as an option in the nation’s energy future,” he added.