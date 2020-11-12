ECS Enters Strategic Partnership with ISM; George Wilson Quoted

George Wilson President ECS

ECS has entered into a strategic partnership with Integrated Solutions Management (ISM), a business transformation accelerator that works with large organizations to drive successful Internet of Things (IoT) and IT strategies.

“We are thrilled to partner with ISM,” said George Wilson , president of ECS and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient. “From human capital and asset management to cloud development and SecOps, this partnership will empower companies to succeed with powerful IoT and ServiceNow tools.”

ECS has designed, deployed and continues to manage major digital transformation strategies for government agencies, global hospitality companies and other large enterprises with distributed operations.

ISM is a ServiceNow Elite Sales, Service, and Technology Partner, as well as the first Connected Operations North America Service Partner. ISM has deployed many ServiceNow deployments across the public and private sectors, including defense, healthcare, national laboratories, transportation, finance, manufacturing and managed service providers.

Under the partnership, ECS and ISM will help large organizations leverage the ServiceNow platform and IoT capabilities to achieve new efficiencies, manage critical infrastructure and devices, and optimize operations in the post-COVID digital landscape.

Additional bundled solutions focus on asset management, IT operations and security operations designed to meet enterprise needs for remote workforce capabilities and cloud-based operations.

“IoT represents a new frontier for government and industry alike,” said Martin Burke, president of ISM . “With ECS’ experience, scale, and program-level expertise, this partnership will allow us to bring ISM’s IoT and ServiceNow offerings to new customers across the government and commercial sectors.”

About ECS

ECS, a segment of ASGN, delivers advanced solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,000 employees throughout the United States.