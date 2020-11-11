Experienced CIO Chris Chilbert Moves From HHS to Consumer Finance Protection Bureau

Chris Chilbert CIO CFPB

Chris Chilbert, chief information officer of the Department of Health and Human Services' (HHS) inspector general office, will step down from his role to join the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau as CIO, succeeding Donna Roy, Federal News Network reported Tuesday.

Chilbert's departure from HHS ends a five-year tenure with the department's IG office where he prioritized cloud migration and network modernization. His new role will also involve the duties of a chief technology officer, giving Chilbert responsibility for the bureau's use of technology in missions.

“After five years at HHS OIG, I have accepted a position as CIO of another agency — it was a hard decision to leave, but I’m excited about the new opportunity," he said in a LinkedIn post.

The experienced CIO formerly served with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as chief enterprise architect and contributed services to the U.S. Navy for eight years. His career also includes private sector work with companies including Deloitte Consulting.