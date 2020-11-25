FAA to Host Virtual Meeting for Draft Environmental Review of Shuttle Landing Facility

FAA

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is scheduled to host a virtual public meeting Dec. 2 to seek inputs on a draft environmental assessment for the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station's shuttle landing facility.

Space Florida will discuss its intent to apply for a reentry site operator license for the installation's SLF during the virtual event, FAA said Tuesday. FAA will also deliver an overview of the draft review and the licensing process.

The agency will receive comments for the draft until Dec. 7.Applicants are required to undergo environmental reviews to receive reentry site operator licenses in line with the National Environmental Protection Act.

Space Florida currently manages Cape Canaveral's SLF through a launch site operator license. The company plans to support up to 17 reentry landings from 2021 to 2025 once they receive approval for the RSOL.