Unanet

FAA to Host Virtual Meeting for Draft Environmental Review of Shuttle Landing Facility

Matthew Nelson November 25, 2020 News

FAA to Host Virtual Meeting for Draft Environmental Review of Shuttle Landing Facility
FAA

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is scheduled to host a virtual public meeting Dec. 2 to seek inputs on a draft environmental assessment for the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station's shuttle landing facility.

Space Florida will discuss its intent to apply for a reentry site operator license for the installation's SLF during the virtual event, FAA said Tuesday. FAA will also deliver an overview of the draft review and the licensing process.

The agency will receive comments for the draft until Dec. 7.Applicants are required to undergo environmental reviews to receive reentry site operator licenses in line with the National Environmental Protection Act.

Space Florida currently manages Cape Canaveral's SLF through a launch site operator license. The company plans to support up to 17 reentry landings from 2021 to 2025 once they receive approval for the RSOL.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

AI

US Army, Howard University Introduce AI Research Hub

The U.S. Army partnered with Howard University to launch a facility that will study and develop artificial intelligence-based technologies for multidomain military operations and civilian applications. The Department of Defense (DoD)  invested $7.5 million for the research center. The center will be led by Howard’s Prof. Danda B. Rawat, professor of computer science and director of Howard’s Data Science & Cybersecurity Center.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved