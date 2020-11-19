Federal Mobility Working Group Issues 5G Testing Framework

5G Technology

The General Services Administration’s (GSA) Federal Mobility Group (FMG) has released a framework for governmentwide testing and implementation of 5G technologies. FMG's 5G and Mobile Network Infrastructure Working Group issued the framework to serve as a guide for agencies seeking to select testing capabilities and implement laboratory- and testbed-based assessment approaches, FMG said Wednesday.

The guide, titled Framework to Conduct 5G Testing, identifies four main phases in the 5G modular testing architecture. The framework also details best practices to sharing testing resources across agencies to avoid duplication, FMG noted.

.According to the GSA component, the framework serves as a culmination of the FMG working group’s yearlong effort to evaluate approaches to 5G testing.

FMG was created in 2019 and is co-led by representatives from GSA, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

