Gen. John Raymond Unveils Priorities in Planning Guidance for Space Force

Gen. John Raymond Space Ops Chief Space Force

Gen. John “Jay” Raymond , chief of space operations at the U.S. Space Force and a 2020 Wash100 Award recipient , laid out in a planning guidance his five priorities for organizing the new military branch and one of those is to establish a lean and agile service, C4ISRNET reported Monday.

“This planning guidance is going to be absolutely critical to us as we develop that force design going forward,” Raymond said Monday during a media roundtable.

The other four priorities are developing joint warfighters in world class teams, delivering new capabilities at operationally relevant speeds, expanding cooperation to enhance prosperity and security and creating a digital service to accelerate innovation.

To advance its fifth priority, the Space Force will implement digital engineering standards for acquisition programs, such as adopting model-based systems engineering and digital twins and expanding its use of DevSecOps and Agile software development approaches to speed up the development of new capabilities and improve acquisition outcomes.

Raymond said the service will continue initiatives into 2021 and shift its focus in the second year.

“I think our weight of effort shifts from just inventing to integrating that force broadly across the department, across the Joint Staff, across all of our service partners, intelligence community, allies and partners … and then with commercial industry,” he noted.