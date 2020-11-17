GSA Updates $4.4B DoD Office 365 BPA Following CMMC Integration; Allen Hill Quoted

General Services Administration

The General Services Administration (GSA) has refined requirements for a potential $4.4 billion Microsoft Office 365 implementation contract as the agency works to integrate Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) into contract language, FCW reported Monday.

The potential 10-year Defense Enterprise Office Solutions (DEOS) contract, first awarded to General Dynamics’ Information Technology (GDIT) business in 2019, had a total potential value of $7.6 billion and covers deployment support for Microsoft’s cloud-based productivity suite across the Department of Defense (DoD).

GDIT secured the new DEOS blanket purchase agreement earlier this month.

Allen Hill, acting assistant commissioner for GSA's category management segment, told attendees at a recent ACT-IAC event that the agency worked with the DoD to develop modifications meant to enable vendors to update their tools.

"It wasn't what you'd call a 'scope change.' It was more a refinement of how things would be executed and what exactly was needed in that execution," he noted.

Hill’s comments come after GSA integrated CMMC requirements into the 8(a) Streamlined Technology Application Resource for Services III award and Polaris governmentwide acquisition vehicle for small businesses.