HHS Needs Info on Technologies to Improve Health Care in Underserved Areas; Brett Giroir Quoted

HHS Technology

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) seeks input on how to better address chronic diseases and improve the U.S. health care system in underserved communities via innovative technologies.

HHS said on Tuesday that its Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH) released a request for information in search of ways to apply artificial intelligence, apps, biosensors and other modern technologies to health care.

“Identifying how technologies can be used at home and in communities will help our aging populations access care, monitor and maintain healthy activities, and enable as much independent living as possible, especially in underserved areas of our nation,” said Brett Giroir, assistant secretary for health.

The RFI also tackles public-private partnerships, technology-driven health promotion and data resources for chronic disease management.

OASH asks community organizations, nonprofits, businesses, academic institutions, local and state agencies and other health care stakeholders to submit responses through Dec. 22th.