Hon. Ellen Lord on DoD’s 5G Prototyping, Microelecrtonics Reshoring Efforts

Hon. Ellen Lord

Hon. Ellen Lord, the defense acquisition chief and a 2020 Wash100 Award winner, has said the Department of Defense (DoD) is focusing on prototyping 5G technologies and driving domestic microelectronics production, DoD News reported Tuesday.

Lord, who serves as undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, said at a recent briefing that the DoD intends to conduct large-scale 5G experiments at five testbed locations.

She noted that the DoD must establish close relationships with traditional and nontraditional defense contractors to ensure the security and reliability of 5G systems as well as microelectronics technology.

"Tomorrow's warfighters will use local and expeditionary 5G networks to move massive amounts of data to connect distant sensors and weapons into a dense, resilient battlefield network,” said Lord.

5G will support a range of applications in line with the National Defense Strategy while also promoting industry innovation, she added.

