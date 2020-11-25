KBR Raises Over $532K to Support COVID-19 Frontline Workers; Stuart Bradie Quoted

Stuart Bradie President

KBR has raised more than $532 thousand for nine local and national charities at its 14th annual charity golf tournament, the company reported on Monday. The tournament has raised over $6.5 million for nonprofit organizations that support health, education and safety, since its launch in 2007.

"In these times, it's especially important that we give back to our communities," said Stuart Bradie, KBR president and CEO . "KBR is contributing $250,000 directly to front line workers that have sacrificed so much for our communities this year, and we're honored to stand shoulder to shoulder with these men and women."

KBR’s 2020 charity has focused on health care workers and first responders that have helped combat the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the tournament supported other organizations whose missions are focused on keeping communities safe, preserving the environment and supporting veterans.

This year's charitable recipients include: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital ; Houston Fire Department; Houston Police Department; Buffalo Bayou Partnership; Galveston Bay Foundation; Impact a Hero; The Chester Pitts Charitable Foundation; Houston Methodist Hospital Foundation; and Memorial Hermann Foundation.

"KBR's young professionals always make the Charity Golf Tournament a tremendous success and this year is no different. 2020 has been challenging in so many ways, so it means a great deal to me, and to KBR, that we were able to move forward with this event and I am especially proud of the work our team put in to ensuring the safety of each participant," Bradie concluded.

About KBR

KBR is a global provider of differentiated professional services and solutions across the asset and program life cycle within the government and technology sectors. KBR employs approximately 28,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in 40 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long- term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.