Library of Congress to Hold 2020 GIS Day Focused on COVID-19 Analysis

COVID-19 Analysis

The Library of Congress plans to hold this year’s GIS Day on Nov. 18th as part of efforts to promote the use of geographic information science to monitor the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

GIS Day 2020 will be held virtually and include special programs with GIS experts to discuss various initiatives aimed at leveraging GIS technologies to help hospitals, epidemiologists and the general public, the Library of Congress said Monday.

Event speakers include Esri’s Este Geraghty and Mike Schoelen, as well as Johns Hopkins University’s Ensheng Dong and John Hessler. The Library of Congress will hold the event at 1 p.m. ET and will also provide access to the presentations at a later date.

Launched in 1999, GIS Day is held annually during Geography Awareness Week.