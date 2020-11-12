Unanet

Library of Congress to Hold 2020 GIS Day Focused on COVID-19 Analysis

Brenda Marie Rivers November 12, 2020 News, Press Releases, Technology

Library of Congress to Hold 2020 GIS Day Focused on COVID-19 Analysis
COVID-19 Analysis

The Library of Congress plans to hold this year’s GIS Day on Nov. 18th as part of efforts to promote the use of geographic information science to monitor the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

GIS Day 2020 will be held virtually and include special programs with GIS experts to discuss various initiatives aimed at leveraging GIS technologies to help hospitals, epidemiologists and the general public, the Library of Congress said Monday.

Event speakers include Esri’s Este Geraghty and Mike Schoelen, as well as Johns Hopkins University’s Ensheng Dong and John Hessler. The Library of Congress will hold the event at 1 p.m. ET and will also provide access to the presentations at a later date.

Launched in 1999, GIS Day is held annually during Geography Awareness Week.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

George Wilson

ECS Enters Strategic Partnership with ISM; George Wilson Quoted

ECS has entered into a strategic partnership with Integrated Solutions Management (ISM), a business transformation accelerator that works with large organizations to drive successful Internet of Things (IoT) and IT strategies. “We are thrilled to partner with ISM,” said George Wilson, president of ECS and a 2020 Wash100 Award recipient. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved