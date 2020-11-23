Lumen Expands Partnership with Zoom to Advance Collaboration Platforms; Shaun Andrews Quoted

Shaun Andrews Chief Marketing Officer Lumen

Lumen Technologies and Zoom have expanded their partnership to combine technology capabilities and communications expertise , Lumen reported on Monday. The companies will deliver ‘Zoom delivered by Lumen’ to enable businesses to advance virtual communications by combining Lumen’s speed and reliability with Zoom's collaboration solutions.

"We're happy to take this partnership a step further by combining our platforms and our strengths to create Zoom delivered by Lumen. Together, we will help keep families, businesses, schools and hospitals securely connected to the world, and thriving in the 4th industrial revolution," said Shaun Andrews , chief marketing officer at Lumen.

Zoom delivered by Lumen will unify Lumen's embedded network security capabilities with Zoom's built-in security features to advance businesses’ security features, who use their combined services.

The Lumen-Zoom partnership was first announced in Sept. 2020. The initial partnership was created to deliver managed services and experiences to businesses. Zoom delivered by Lumen will launch new service features and enhancements, including Zoom Phone and Lumen Cloud Connect for Zoom.

"Lumen has been a very valuable partner to Zoom and over the past several months, we've helped businesses connect and grow," said Ryan Azus , chief revenue officer at Zoom. "With their wide market incumbency, as well deep expertise in the networking and Unified Communications & Collaborations space, Zoom delivered by Lumen is poised to bring our mutual clients an optimal experience that we are very excited about."

About Lumen

