Marine Corps Activates Space-Focused Unit; Maj. Gen. Matthew Glavy Quoted

Nichols Martin November 17, 2020 Contract Awards, News, Technology

Maj. Gen. Matthew Glavy Commander MARFORSPACE

The U.S. Marine Corps has established a space organization that will be led by Maj. Gen. Matthew Glavy and will support the Fleet Marine Force.

Gen. David Berger, USMC commandant, ordered the activation of Marine Corps Forces Space Command, which will initially operate at the Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska, U.S. Space Command said Friday.

“We have an incredible opportunity to create a synergy across the information environment based on our unique position within the naval and joint force," said Glavy, who concurrently serves as commander of Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command.

Space professionals from the existing Marine Corps Forces Strategic Command compose the new service component. He noted that combining space and cyber capabilities can help the branch build a competitive advantage.

Glavy joined USMC in 1986, then went on to become a naval aviator. His military service includes multiple leadership roles such as assistant deputy commandant for aviation at the Marine Corps Staff.

