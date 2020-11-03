Maximus Recognized as a Top Employer for Veterans; Bruce Caswell Quoted

Bruce Caswell President

Maximus has ranked 54th on the Military Times Best for Vets: Employers 2020, recognizing the company for its support services as a nationwide employer for veterans , Maximus reported on Tuesday. Maximus received high marks for its veteran retention support programs as well as their recruitment and employment practices.

“We are extremely proud to be honored on this important list, which shows that our commitment to veterans and disabled veterans is having an impact,” said Bruce Caswell , president and CEO of Maximus and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient. “The initiatives we have put in place to support our country’s heroes and their families carry great significance to us at a company level, and all of us on a personal level.”

Maximus has supported military-connected employees regardless of whether they have served themselves, at home or abroad, are a military spouse or have any other military connection.

Courtney Browne, supervisor of Maximus’ Military Talent Sourcing team, has highlighted the company’s retention support for military connected employees and benefits and programming designed specifically for active Guard and Reserve employees.

Additionally, Maximus has partnered with the Posse Foundation’s Veterans Program to provide professional development workshops and orientation support for post-9/11 veterans pursuing bachelor’s degrees at colleges and universities across the country.

Maximus has also promoted the hiring of veterans, leveraging sourcing strategies and outreach to veteran service organizations, as well as hosted Veteran recognition month in November to spotlight veteran employees. Maximus has also participated in Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP), hiring events, quarterly partner meetings, and employer roundtables.

The Best for Vets rankings are based on a survey that includes more than 100 questions created through years of Military Times research, interviews with veterans, input from veterans’ advocates and human resources professionals.

