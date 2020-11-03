Military Approaches Industry for Help to Address Small Drone Threats; Col. Greg Soule Quoted

Col. Greg Soule Resources Director Army RCCTO

The Department of Defense (DoD) has engaged with industry partners in a recent event to address the growing amount of potentially threatening drones in U.S. airspace. DoD administered an Industry Open House event last Friday to discuss the development of a common architecture for countering small unmanned aircraft, the U.S. Army said Monday.

The U.S. military wants a synchronized system of tools designed to spot, identify, track and deter small UAS threats. DoD intends to take a joint, unified counter-sUAS approach that would have the service branches working together instead of individually.

“If your company has a product that addresses one of our opportunities, then you will be potentially invited to demonstrate that capability solution at a joint common test range and evaluate it against common test protocols,” said Col. Greg Soule, director of Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office's acquisition and resources division supporting the Joint C-sUAS Office.

Officials from the department have so far selected 10 initial systems for the joint C-sUAS effort. DoD now seeks industry's help to move the effort forward.

RCCTO and JCO plan to conduct up to two demonstrations per year. The first one will take place in fiscal year 2021's second quarter.