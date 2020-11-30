Unanet

NASA to Integrate Rocket Motor Segments Into Space Launch System

Matthew Nelson November 30, 2020 News, Press Releases, Technology

NASA is set to stack eight rocket motor segments into a rocket built to support the agency's Artemis I mission.

The segments will yield over 3.6 million pounds of thrust each and account to more then 75 percent of the Space Launch System's (SLS) total thrust during the first two minutes of launch, NASA said Thursday.

NASA's exploration ground systems team moved the segments to a vehicle assembly building at Kennedy Space Center in Florida after the completion of the processing phase. The team will deploy a crane to lift the boosters and incorporate them into SLS. 

Once the booster stacking process is complete, NASA will ship the rocket's core stage from Stennis Space Center in Mississippi to Kennedy Space Center. 

