NASA’s Deanna Lee on Agency Efforts to Centralize Procurement Ops

Centralize Procurement Ops

Deanna Lee, a project manager at NASA, has said the agency is launching a program aimed at streamlining acquisition operations at 11 NASA centers across the country, Federal News Network reported Thursday.

Lee told the publication in a prior interview that the NASA Office of Procurement’s Mission Support Future Architecture Program comes as part of efforts to prevent redundancy on contracts and share capabilities throughout the agency’s procurement hubs.

She noted that NASA's procurement office intended to centralize operations at the enterprise level and has “done a very good job of training and informing its staff” on product service lines.

“And so while the centers are aware of what contracting personnel work on each contract, there’s not a centralized database to have an enterprise wide visibility into those assignments,” Lee said.

Ninety-five of NASA’s acquisition workforce achieved certification in line with federal standards. Breakdowns in internal controls resulted in the remaining 5 percent not meeting the criteria for certification, according to Lee.