Unanet

NASA’s Deanna Lee on Agency Efforts to Centralize Procurement Ops

Brenda Marie Rivers November 13, 2020 News, Press Releases, Technology

NASA’s Deanna Lee on Agency Efforts to Centralize Procurement Ops
Centralize Procurement Ops

Deanna Lee, a project manager at NASA, has said the agency is launching a program aimed at streamlining acquisition operations at 11 NASA centers across the country, Federal News Network reported Thursday.

Lee told the publication in a prior interview that the NASA Office of Procurement’s Mission Support Future Architecture Program comes as part of efforts to prevent redundancy on contracts and share capabilities throughout the agency’s procurement hubs.

She noted that NASA's procurement office intended to centralize operations at the enterprise level and has “done a very good job of training and informing its staff” on product service lines.

“And so while the centers are aware of what contracting personnel work on each contract, there’s not a centralized database to have an enterprise wide visibility into those assignments,” Lee said.

Ninety-five of NASA’s acquisition workforce achieved certification in line with federal standards. Breakdowns in internal controls resulted in the remaining 5 percent not meeting the criteria for certification, according to Lee.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

DoD Digital Modernization

DISA’s Llewellyn Means: DoD Plans Digital Modernization Program Support Contract in 2021

Llewellyn “Don” Means, executive for the Defense Information Systems Agency's (DISA) Defense Enclave Services (DES), has said the Department of Defense (DoD) looks to issue a contract for network modernization support in December 2021. DISA intended to issue a request for proposals to identify potential sources that can provide program support and technology insertion services to DES.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved