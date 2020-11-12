Unanet

Navy Conducts Undocking Activity for USS Wayne E. Meyer; Capt. Greg Burton Quoted

Matthew Nelson November 12, 2020 News, Press Releases

USS Wayne E. Meyer

Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard (PHNSY) and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (IMF) concluded undocking efforts for an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer. USS Wayne E. Meyer is set to launch pier-side to undergo the final stages of its dry docking selected restricted availability, the U.S. Navy said Tuesday

The Navy carries out DSRA to maintain and modernize a vessel's engineering components, hull and combat systems to ensure full technical and mission capacity.

"I’m looking forward to seeing the team finish the availability strong and get Wayne E. Meyer back to the fleet ready for tasking," said Capt. Greg Burton, commanding officer at PHNSY & IMF.

PHNSY & IMF tapped Vigor Marine to assist in undocking efforts. The service branch commissioned and designated the vessel to Destroyer Squadron 31 in 2009. 

