Navy, DoD Senior Leaders Talk Accelerating Zero-Trust Efforts to Support Telework Needs; Brandon Iske Quoted

November 12, 2020

Zero-Trust Implementation

Officials from the U.S. Navy and two Department of Defense (DoD) units have said that the COVID-19 crisis and the resulting need for telework drove a renewed push for zero-trust implementation, FedTech reported Wednesday.

Christopher Cleary, chief information security officer of the Navy, told the publication that the service faced challenges in deploying normal security architectures such as virtual private networks to support its teleworking staff.

“The COVID environment of mass telework has been a big driver and catalyst for accelerating some of these concepts,” noted Brandon Iske, chief engineer for the Defense Information Systems Agency's (DISA) security enablers portfolio.

Lance Cleghorn, a digital services expert at the Defense Digital Service (DDS), said the Pentagon is becoming more vocal about zero-trust and is working to accelerate cloud migration in response to remote work needs.

DDS operates a Commercial Cloud Computing Office that works to provide cloud resources to DoD organizations, according to the report.

