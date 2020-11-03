Navy Fields USS Marinette Littoral Combat Ship

U.S. Navy

The U.S. Navy has deployed a Freedom-class littoral combat ship manufactured by Fincantieri Marinette Marine Corp. to the Menominee River.

Dubbed LCS 25, the future USS Marinette is the second vessel to bear the name and the first to be commissioned by the Navy, the service branch said Monday.

The ship is built to perform anti-submarine, mine countermeasures and surface warfare operations. The Navy can also integrate new technology into the LCS to adapt to current and future mission requirements.

Eleven LCS units under the Freedom and Independent classes are currently undergoing construction. Lockheed Martin supervises the production of Freedom-class units.