Navy to Designate Expeditionary Sea Base as USS John L. Canley; Kenneth J. Braithwaite Quoted

U.S. Navy

The U.S. Navy will name its latest expeditionary base ship in honor of retired U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Major John Canley. The future USS John L. Canley (ESB-6) will work to support multiple operational phases across a range of military missions, USMC said Tuesday.

“To honor the remarkable Vietnam generation on this 245th birthday of the United States Marine Corps, ESB-6 will be named USS John L. Canley to honor a man who has exemplified all that has made our service strong, and our Nation thrive,” said Kenneth J. Braithwaite, Secretary of the Navy.

The vessel is also built to deliver prepositioned equipment and sustainment capabilities to assist in the deployment of various supplies and forces.

USMC noted USS Lewis B. Puller, USS Miguel Keith and USS Hershel "Woody" Williams are currently undergoing optimization to support maritime-based operations.

Canley was honored with the Medal of Honor in 2018 in recognition of his efforts in the Battle of Hue City in Vietnam.

“Sgt. Maj. Canley embodies the spirit of honor, courage and commitment. Sgt. Maj. Canley represents a generation of Marines who have sacrificed and fought for our way of life,” said Gen. David H. Berger, Commandant of the Marine Corps.