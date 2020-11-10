New Navy-USMC Partnership Aims to Support Southern Command; Rear Adm. Don Gabrielson Quoted

U.S. Navy USMC Partnership

U.S. 4th Fleet, also known as U.S. Southern Command's (USSOUTHCOM) naval component, has partnered with the U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) south forces to establish a collaborative framework in support of USSOUTHCOM's mission.

Rear Adm. Don Gabrielson, U.S. 4th Fleet's commander, and Brig. Gen. Phillip Frietze who leads USMC's south forces, placed their signatures on the Joint Force Maritime Component Commander Maritime Campaign Support Plan to formalize the partnership, USMC said Monday.

“This integrated maritime campaign support plan codifies how our team will support the USSOUTHCOM Campaign Plan,” Gabrielson said.

The new support plan would guide Navy-Marine Corps collaboration within USSOUTHCOM's assigned region through 2024. The signing took place aboard the USS Wichita littoral combat ship at Florida-based Naval Station Mayport.