NIST Seeks Comments on Draft Federal Identity Verification Standard

Access Management

The National Institute of Standards and Technology is looking for pubic input on a draft update to the agency’s personnel verification guidelines for federal employees and contractors.

NIST said in a Federal Register document that it is requesting feedback on its draft Federal Information Processing Standard 201-3 for the personal identity verification of contractors in physical and logical access applications.

The guidance covers expanded specifications of Personal Identity Verification (PIV) credentials, procedures for remote identity proofing and other modifications to authentication mechanisms in line with agency requirements.

According to NIST, FIPS 201-3 will only cover the verification of individual identities in compliance with federal agencies and departments’ respective applications.

The standard will not cover temporary credentials and access control decisions, the document states.

NIST plans to hold a public workshop on the draft standard and will accept feedback within 90 days of its publication.