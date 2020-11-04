Unanet

NIST Seeks Comments on Draft Federal Identity Verification Standard

Brenda Marie Rivers November 4, 2020 News, Technology

NIST Seeks Comments on Draft Federal Identity Verification Standard
Access Management

The National Institute of Standards and Technology is looking for pubic input on a draft update to the agency’s personnel verification guidelines for federal employees and contractors.

NIST said in a Federal Register document that it is requesting feedback on its draft Federal Information Processing Standard 201-3 for the personal identity verification of contractors in physical and logical access applications.

The guidance covers expanded specifications of Personal Identity Verification (PIV) credentials, procedures for remote identity proofing and other modifications to authentication mechanisms in line with agency requirements.

According to NIST, FIPS 201-3 will only cover the verification of individual identities in compliance with federal agencies and departments’ respective applications.

The standard will not cover temporary credentials and access control decisions, the document states.

NIST plans to hold a public workshop on the draft standard and will accept feedback within 90 days of its publication.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Interior Department

Rob Lewis to Lead Interior Department’s Cybersecurity Operations

Rob Lewis, a cyber expert with the Department of the Interior, has been appointed to serve as chief of the agency's cybersecurity operations branch, G2Xchange FedCiv reported Monday. He most recently served as the ISSO/ASOC deputy operations manager for the Interior Department. He most recently served as the ISSO/ASOC deputy operations manager for the Interior Department.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved