Noblis Elects Rich Jacques as Corporate Officer; Amr ElSawy Quoted

Rich Jacques, Corporate Officer of Noblis

Rich Jacques , Noblis vice president of Intelligence and Law Enforcement, has been elected by the Noblis Board of Trustees to serve as corporate officer .

“Rich has strengthened our offerings to clients in the intelligence and law enforcement area and built a strong leadership team positioning Noblis for further growth,” said Amr ElSawy , Noblis president and CEO and two-time Wash100 Award recipient. “He has demonstrated strong leadership, decision making, operational excellence and collaboration skills that have benefitted Noblis and our clients.”

With Noblis, Jacques leads the overall direction of Noblis’ mission in the intelligence, national security and law enforcement sectors of government. His team provides actionable intelligence solutions to clients to help drive mission-critical decisions.

Jacques develops and integrates the advanced technologies that are changing the intelligence landscape with agility and security. He joined Noblis in Jan. 2019, and has more than two decades of experience leading transformational initiatives across technology modernization, organizational performance and growth strategies.

He specializes in operational aspects of business optimization, including strategy development, change management, technology transformation, organizational process improvement, contract and program management and human capital strategies.

Jacques has several accreditations including certified Project Management Professional , Scaled Agile Framework Scrum Master, and ITIL certification, a service management framework that supports organizations with their IT and digitally-enabled product and service delivery.

“He played a leading role in our recent acquisition and integration of Inductive Minds, an expert provider of cloud hosting, systems engineering and analytic services to U.S. government clients,” added ElSawy.