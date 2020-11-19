Northrop Grumman Produces G-2000 Tactical Gyroscope; Brandon White Quoted

Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation has produced its 75,000th G-2000 gyroscope , the smallest tactical-grade gyroscope for commercial and military customers, the company reported on Thursday. The G-2000 has advanced performance and accuracy, sensing orientation for stabilization and targeting applications.

“This milestone is a confirmation of the consistently reliable performance that the G-2000 offers for customers seeking high accuracy for a variety of missions,” said Brandon White , vice president, navigation and positioning systems, Northrop Grumman. “With its small form factor, the G-2000 provides a truly versatile solution for guiding and stabilization at a low cost.”

Northrop Grumman’s G-2000 is the smallest dynamically-tuned gyroscope produced, featuring high performance, small size and reliability. The gyroscope is enhanced by a servo-electronics card that maximizes performance.

The G-2000 two-axis gyroscope provides a mean time between failure (MTBF) of more than 100 thousand hours. It can withstand high vibration and high shock environments of up 750g, which is not available with fiber-optic or micro-electro-mechanical gyroscopes.

Northrop Grumman’s G-2000 has been integrated on missiles, including the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 , Harpoon and AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles as well as a variety of other applications.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman solves the toughest problems in space, aeronautics, defense and cyberspace to meet the ever evolving needs of our customers worldwide. Our 90,000 employees define possible every day using science, technology and engineering to create and deliver advanced systems, products and services.