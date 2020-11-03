Unanet

NSA Personnel Karen Presley, Linda Burger Named to Federal Laboratory Consortium Board

Matthew Nelson November 3, 2020 Executive Moves, News

The Federal Laboratory Consortium (FLC) has appointed National Security Agency (NSA) research directorate personnel Karen Presley and Linda Burger to join the organization's executive board.

Presley and Burger will demonstrate the implementation of technology transfer efforts to augment NSA's efforts as part of their new roles, the agency said Monday.

The consortium has named Presley to lead the education committee as its first chairperson. She will work to help the team enhance education initiatives for its members. Burger has also taken the role of vice chair at the committee under her appointment.

Composed of 300 federal government research laboratories, centers and agencies in the U.S., FLC seeks to promote tech transfer efforts to its member laboratories to achieve commercialization objectives.

